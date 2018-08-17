Trump administration is considering pulling back $3 billion in foreign aid

The Ugly Truth

ed note–3 billion dollars in foreign aid…3 billion dollars…3 billion dollars…

Now, there is something SO familiar about that number…3 billion dollars…3 billion dollars…Where have we heard it before…?

WHY, YES, it is the EXACT figure that is constantly tossed around concerning the amount which Israel receives on an annual basis from the US.

3 BILLION DOLLARS.

‘Why, oh why,’ the curious watcher of political events wonders, that out of all the numbers Trump and Pompeo the Great could have chosen, did they settle on this particular number–3 BILLION DOLLARS? It could have been 2 billion, or 1 billion, or whatever number, but they settled on 3 BILLION…

Well, it just so happens that Trump is about to unveil his ‘peace’ plan that sure as s*** Israel is going to reject in toto for the simple reason that–