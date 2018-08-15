Fighting Conspiracy Theories, Sandy Hook Parent Is Thwarted by Online Policies

ed note–6 years ago, when the ‘Sandy Hook never happened’ monster first reared its ugly head, a few sane voices–including not only yours truly but the irreplaceable Mike Piper and a few others–warned in clear, explicit, and impossible-to-misconstrue language that this new development making its way into the 911 ‘truth’ movement was in fact a horrible piece of machinery that was being constructed, piece by piece, for the purposes of our own destruction, and that upon completion was going to roll its way forward towards everything we as a group had built and would take it all down, piece by piece, like an Israeli Merkava tank rolling over a Palestinian home.