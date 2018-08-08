Jewish Filmmaker Rob Reiner calls Trump ‘certifiably insane’ and ‘beyond pathological’ — and that’s why he won’t talk to Mueller

The Ugly Truth

ed note–keep in mind that this guy, Reiner, from ‘the left’–

Is allied with this guy, Frum, on ‘the right’–

And who is allied with this guy, Kristol, also on ‘the right’–

As well as with this guy on ‘the left’–

and with this guy, on ‘the left’–

and with this guy, on ‘the right’–

and this guy

and this guy

and this guy–

and this guy–

and this guy–

and this gal–

A veritable hodgepodge of left/right Jews who first opposed Trump’s nomination and then, having failed in preventing his victory as POTUS, who are all now united in their drive to bring him down.

Their commonalities?

1. They are all Jews, obviously, and 

2. Their job is to use their positions within the media and the foreign policy establishment to bring about war between the US and the Islamic world as the necessary precursor to raising Israel up…

