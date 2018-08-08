Iran’s foreign minister says ‘no one trusts America’ anymore

The Ugly Truth

Zarif claims Washington ‘has zigzagged constantly’ and that the world is now taking Iran’s side

ed note–The Iranian FM is 100+% correct and no one blames the Iranians for maintaining their mistrustful posture towards Trump’s overtures.

However, and if this little ed note commentary happens to land on your desk, Honorable Mr. Zarif, please allow us to offer a mere 2 cents worth of counsel.

If Trump wants to talk, then talk to him. No one is going to be harmed by talking. Can you trust him? I don’t know. He is not in control of his own government, the Jews and their allies are.