How They Do It– Trump’s star voted off Hollywood Walk of Fame

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–again, not that anyone with a pulse should need reminding, nevertheless, we’ll do it again just for the sake of historical accuracy.

The Arabs don’t run Hollywood…

The Cat-licks don’t run Hollywood…

Neither do the Mormons, Methodists, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Baptists, Eiscopalians,the Bilderbergers, Illuminati, Freemasons, the Jez-wits, the black pope or–borrowing one of AJ’s creations–the ‘Teutonic Zionists’.

We’ll leave it out there for all of you ‘late to the party’ tweekers to figure out who was responsible for this little drama.

View original post 326 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s