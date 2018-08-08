How They Do It– Trump’s star voted off Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Ugly Truth

ed note–again, not that anyone with a pulse should need reminding, nevertheless, we’ll do it again just for the sake of historical accuracy.

The Arabs don’t run Hollywood…

The Cat-licks don’t run Hollywood…

Neither do the Mormons, Methodists, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Baptists, Eiscopalians,the Bilderbergers, Illuminati, Freemasons, the Jez-wits, the black pope or–borrowing one of AJ’s creations–the ‘Teutonic Zionists’.