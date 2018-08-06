How It’s Done–Facebook and Apple remove pages and podcasts from Alex Jones for hate speech violations

ed note–this is not about ‘hate speech’, but rather about the process of destroying whatever shred of credibility the alternative media may have had and of making sure that no one considers for even a micro-second accepting any explanation for the chaotic and catastrophic events taking place today other than what is spoon-fed them by the establishment.

What’s worse is that all of this was/is the direct result of a program of willful self-immolation on the part of those making up the ‘Hoaxer’ brigade who were too stupid to see where all of this was headed when it first reared its ugly head over 5 years ago and against all the warnings that were offered.