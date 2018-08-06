A Palestinian Father Wonders Why the Israeli Army Had to Kill His 14-year-old Son

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Arkan Muzhir threw stones at army jeeps that entered the Deheisheh refugee camp. ‘If he threw a stone,’ his father asks, ‘couldn’t they shoot him in the leg?’

ed note–please take a moment and READ the quotation in the picture above, as it appears, word-for-word, in the book of Deuteronomy.

20 words, all of which need no more than a mere 3 seconds to read, and in that 3 second endeavor, one can see in very clear, plain, black and white language the obvious answer to the grieving Palestinian father’s question as to ‘why’ the Jooz killed his beloved son.

And yet, despite the fact that these 20 words hold the key to understanding why there has been bloodshed in the Middle East for the last century, and even more importantly–why the world now teeters on the brink of Armageddon, virtually NO ONE save for a few in a handful…

View original post 2,030 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s