Alex Jones’ lawyer makes case against Sandy Hook parents who claim death threats

ed note–let it be known that we are not singling Jones out for ‘special’ treatment here. In our humble opinion, there are others who should not only be standing alongside him for this entire Sandy Hook Hoax fiasco, including but not limited to Jim Fetzer, ‘Dr. K’, Veterans Today, et al, but as well who should have been targeted for legal action long before Jones ever was. After all, it was Jim Fetzer and VT that pioneered all this ‘hoax’ business from the very beginning and who basically wrote the script that has now landed AJ in the legal hot water in which he now finds himself.