Has the Trillion Dollar US Security State been an absolute failure? Part I

Has the Trillion Dollar US Security State been an absolute failure? Yes. Because the Israelis have beaten it for decades.

By Staś

How much money has the US spent on defense since president Truman? How much for the police the counterintelligence?

It is by far the most spending of any nation on earth. Yet they have failed. Those who are supposed to protect the United States have failed.

One way or another they have failed. Let us remove emotion from the conversation for a moment. Admit there has been tremendous failure.

Need I remind us that the Mexicans stopped their 911 attack. Yes it is true. Needless to say it was a much suppressed story but it is true.

As reported in La Vox De Aztlan, two men posing as press photographers, one of them a former Israeli Colonel and Mossad agent, were arrested INSIDE the Mexican congress on October 10, 2001 armed with

9-mm pistols, nine grenades, explosives, three detonators, and 58 bullets, but were released following intense pressure from the Israeli Embassy. “We believe that the two Zionists terrorist were going to blow up the Mexican Congress. The second phase was to mobilize both the Mexican and US press to blame Osama bin Laden. Most likely then Mexico would declare war on Afghanistan as well, commit troops and all the oil it could spare to combat Islamic terrorism.”

How much does Mexico spend on their defense budget?

It is has been decade after decade of failure to protect US

The Story of the deliberate attack on the USS Liberty has of coarse also been suppressed as much as possible by the US media.

The truly powerful people in the US will insist that the deadly attack on the Liberty. Was a case of “mistaken identity?”

No.

The attack was close to 2 hrs long a case of “mistaken identity” is an impossibility.

Language that is used always perfect to provide cover. It is known as the USS. Liberty “incident” not attack. Bullshit.

The same holds true for The Gulf of Tonkin “incident”, also known as the USS Maddox incident, was an international confrontation that led to the United States engaging more directly in the Vietnam War.

The Vietnam war “mistake”.

Remove all emotion from the attack on the Liberty and I contend on many level the US Navy failed miserably to defend herself.

It got to a point where jets were scrambled and then recalled. I contend US Navy officers were obliged to disobey orders and save the USS Liberty.

The Navy failed to protect. War and combat is won in part because of brotherhood. The men must be comrades and die for one another. Above all their leaders must have their back. If they do not all is lost. War is death and death dealing. Without the trust of the leader the warriors are paws. The Liberty crew itself sacrificed themselves with honor. But their higher operational command sold them out. They are without honor. The USS Liberty attack set the tone for the US Military and the security forces of the US. The message was you guys are like dogs. Expendable.

It became rotten to the core. Still to this day few men are willing to speak out

The naval commanders that were ordered by LBJ not to assist the USS Liberty should have told him to go straight to hell.

At times US service men have had the guts and the brains to push back. With honor. Thank God there are still some good men.

A United States Marine Corps captain drew and loaded his pistol, then climbed aboard an Israeli tank near the Lebanese University Library in Beirut and ordered an Israeli lieutenant colonel to remove his three tanks, the Defense Department reported today. It said the lead tank in the Israeli formation stopped a foot in front of the captain, Charles B. Johnson of Company L, at his checkpoint in Beirut at 9 A.M. today. Captain Johnson told the Israelis that they would pass only ”over my dead body.”

It can be done one can resist. True in this case the solider was following orders. But that is not the main point there were problems with the only US “ally” in the region.

In response, the United States summoned then-charge d’affaires Benjamin Netanyahu to protest Israeli provocations against American forces in Beirut. The tank incident turned out to be one of many. The Israelis denied the incident occurred, saying tanks were in the area to investigate the death of an Israeli soldier.

Johnson was lauded for his “courageous action” by Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger.

Then recall someone blew the hell out of the Marines.

The next month, a car bomb was detonated next to the Marine barracks at Beirut airport, killing 241 Marines (Johnson survived the attack) and 58 French paratroopers. By Feb. 26, 1984, the Marines withdrew to ships offshore and much of the MNF departed from Lebanon entirely.

The September 11th attack is not a “conspiracy” hundreds of arrest when made as a result of the 911 attack.

The so called dancing Israelis are key , but they are just one aspect.

911 was not a conspiracy agents of the Israeli government were caught and detained. When questioned by police they said things such as.

“We are not your problem. Your problems are our problems. The Palestinians are the problem.”

In hindsight 911 was quite easy to solve reports in the mainstream media were out there on the arrest of the Israelis. You just had to look at the reports a bit critically.Unlike the JFK assassination after decades and hundreds upon hundreds of books on the subject going in all different directions. Over analysis of minute details leading no where.

We owe a debt of huge amount of gratitude to Michel Collins Piper who broke though and demonstrated to us the Israel and it’s Mossad was the prime mover behind the JFK assassination.

Of coarse The same would happen with 911 thousands and thousands of theories about the science and technology. Like the JFK hit Americas who cared to think about 911 became obsessive with all kinds of scientific proof.

Like the CSI Crime Scene Analysts franchise that is the dramatic and ridiculous forensic scientists TV shows exploded in popularity and were probably deliberately pushed. TV shows Americans fantasied more and more about solving crimes with science. For the liberals it was hard to stomach rather dark skinned Arabs doing the 911 they tended to shy away from it or were somewhat happy with the Bush and Chaney did it for oil. But the progressive would go with the fundamentalist Bin Lad tricked the US into a costly war. This is the line that Noam Chomsky still gives them to deal psychologically with 911. The right and the christian right in America were more then happy to go with the Muslims did it 911.

For a time the most poplar show was 24 were the hero would torture people to save them.

This is still the main line thinking the liberal are crazy kick some ass.

But now finely to my point behind it all it really is quite Biblical. The war on terror was a high tech throwback to “The Crusades”

President Bush stated:

This crusade, this war on terrorism is going to take a while The so called war on terror for many was consciously very religious very Christian vs Muslim.

It looked for a brief period of time we though Americans might wake up and examine who benefited from the 911 attacks. But nothing happened.

Alex Jones and the Loose Change movies provided the population with a form of 911 “entertainment”.

Such propaganda must and should be regarded as pure comic book pornography.

This “conspiracy theory” nonsense is all wrong. There were arrest made on 911.

It is not as if the NYPD and the NJ cops can’t catch people. They did on 911. The fact is that the media covers up for Israeli intelligence.

If you encounter anyone at the higher levels of US intelligence. The may tell you the the Jewish controlled media blames everything on the CIA.

There were plenty of traitors within the USA on 911. But it was not entirely an “inside job” by any means. Mossad beat the America on 911.

The Trillion dollar security Establishment failed on 911. There should be no medals given out. The USA lost.

Latter the Israelis themselves admit it by make President Johnson as the prime mover as a possible cover in case Trumps “unmask” more info on the liberty.

Alex Jones 911 truth and even well meaning peace activist have been unable to uncover 911 or stop any wars.

It as been only the power of the Russian and Iranian Military who have been able to stop the US attack dog which is leashed by Israel.

And the very cold and calculation Realpolitik of one Donald J Trump. Yes, it’s true. It is that cold folks.

if someone or something avenges our guys. It will be the cold hard reality of geopolitics. Not Infowars or some other crap. It will be trump some of the Military and ordinary plan working people.

To be continued

