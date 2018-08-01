Israel claims it is ‘unfazed’ by specter of US-Iran summit, but anxiety brews

The Ugly Truth

One minister sees ‘opportunity’ in Trump’s overture and says Washington and Tehran may already be talking, but others are uneasy after what happened with North Korea

ed note–a few very important takeaways and items to consider–

Israel claims–officially–that it is ‘unfazed’ by Trump’s announcement to engage with the Iranians.

Pure, utter bullshit. This was PRECISELY what the Jews feared when Trump announced his plans to run for the presidency, along with his talk of pulling America out of the disastrous wars for Judea that began on 9/11 and the much discussed ‘ultimate peace deal’ with the Palestinians.

Please notice what the rest of the title has to say–

‘But anxiety brews…’