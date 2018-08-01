How They Do It– ‘Obvious Child’, the Abortion romantic comedy that is a must-see

ed note–Good God in heaven, where do we even BEGIN with something such as this, an ‘adorable, must see’ romantic comedy about murdering an unborn child that is ‘wonderfully Jewish’ and ‘pure art’ as described in the Jewiest of all newspapers, the Jewish Daily Forward.

There is nothing humorous about subject matter such as this. It is as serious and as stark as life and death, literally, given that what we are talking about here is the process of taking a living human being, complete with beating heart, brain waves, and other indicators of its status as a living being and chopping it into pieces, thus causing it to bleed to death and thus enter the world as a mess of human hamburger.