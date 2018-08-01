How They Do It– ‘I Used to Love the Jewish Religion. Now I Fear It’

ed note–The core basics of Judaism, with it’s 2-tiered system of ‘Chosen’ and ‘unchosen’–meaning the unclean Gentiles created by the Jooish god Yar-way to be ‘hewers of wood and carriers of water’ for the benefit of that ‘light amongst the nations’ and that ‘nation of priests’–have remained basically unchanged for thousands of years. What our unesteemed Hebraic author would have us believe is that suddenly, from out of the clear blue and with no warning whatsoever, a violent, rapacious, racist and nationalist virus has suddenly penetrated the beneficent, altruistic, pure-as-the-wind-driven-snow religion of his Yoot and turned it into something unrecognizable, to wit–