Why Jews Read Torah on a Yearly Cycle

The Ugly Truth

ed note–as much as the reader may scratch his/her head over our publishing a piece such as this, there is actually a very good and relevant reason for doing so.

It is a popular–albeit completely unsupportable–slogan these days amongst a vast array of ‘experts’ (and their acolytes) hailing from an equally vast array of neighborhoods within the ‘Joo-wize’ movement that the Torah was/is something that no longer has any meaning in modern day Judaism, all of it having been replaced/supplanted by the Talmud.