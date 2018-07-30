Why Jews Read Torah on a Yearly Cycle

ed note–as much as the reader may scratch his/her head over our publishing a piece such as this, there is actually a very good and relevant reason for doing so.
It is a popular–albeit completely unsupportable–slogan these days amongst a vast array of ‘experts’ (and their acolytes) hailing from an equally vast array of neighborhoods within the ‘Joo-wize’ movement that the Torah was/is something that no longer has any meaning in modern day Judaism, all of it having been replaced/supplanted by the Talmud.
This slogan is thrown around carelessly without any research backing it up, and for a myriad of reasons, none of them rooted in rationality, truth, or just plain old common sense. Many Christians like to adhere to this notion because they are as much in love with their Old Testament as they are with their New, despite the obvious polar disparity that exists between the religion of…
View original post 806 more words
Advertisements