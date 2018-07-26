DESPERATION—CNN now claims that the soccer ball Putin gave to Trump may have an ’embedded transmitter chip’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–an amusing, and yet, not-so-amusing development on several fronts.

Firstly, what it shows is the utter desperation on the part of the JMSM to throw anything and everything they can into the picture in trying to cause DJT/POTUS as much grief as possible in order to derail his plans before those plans arrive at the proverbial ‘PONR’.

Next, where is/where was all this concern for foreign powers ‘meddling’ in the American political process when there is this T-Rex in the room known as AIPAC that buys and sells American politicos as if they were mere penny stocks being traded like baseball cards?