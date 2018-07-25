How It Happens–Georgia Lawmaker to Resign After Sacha Baron Cohen Got Him to Bare Buttocks, Say N-word

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Jason Spencer tackling an ISIS terrorist in the latest episode of &quot;Who is America?,&quot; which aired on July 22, 2018.

In an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Who is America’, Israeli anti-terror expert ‘Erran Morad’ met with Jason Spencer – a GOP state representative best known for trying to ban Muslim women from wearing face veils

ed note–as much as any and all civilized persons–for perfectly good reasons–cannot stand the unbearably obnoxious Jew Sacha Baron Cohen, the fact of the matter is that what Cohen’s latest mockery of Spencer reveals is the inherently stupid nature of Gentiles in understanding and dealing rationally with the inherently obnoxious nature of Judaism and of the Jews’ animus against them.

Spencer is a buffoon, no doubt, and deserves all the mockery and derision that his now infamous performance has produced, but the fact of the matter is that he is not some otherwise innocent conservative Christian who was ‘set up’, but rather allowed himself YEARS AGO to become the plaything, the puppet and the…

View original post 836 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s