US fighter jet intercepts small plane near Trump golf resort

Trump, Uncategorized 0 Minutes

Image result for US fighter jet intercepts small plane near Trump golf resort

 

WASHINGTON 

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet on Saturday intercepted a small plane near Donald Trump’s private golf resort in New Jersey, where the president is currently staying.

Image result for US fighter jet intercepts small plane near Trump golf resort

Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command said a “general aviation aircraft” entered a temporary restricted area “without proper clearances or communications” over Bedminster, N.J.

The plane landed without incident and the pilot was met by law enforcement officials.

Trump arrived in New Jersey on Friday and is scheduled to leave on Sunday morning.

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s