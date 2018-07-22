US fighter jet intercepts small plane near Trump golf resort

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet on Saturday intercepted a small plane near Donald Trump’s private golf resort in New Jersey, where the president is currently staying.

Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command said a “general aviation aircraft” entered a temporary restricted area “without proper clearances or communications” over Bedminster, N.J.

The plane landed without incident and the pilot was met by law enforcement officials.

Trump arrived in New Jersey on Friday and is scheduled to leave on Sunday morning.