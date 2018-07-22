MUST READ – The Political Origins and Esoteric Universe of Marvel

BY YOUSSEF HINDI – The gradual disintegration of traditional religions has reached its final stage. The modern world in general, and the West in particular, have had to replace prominent figures of the public imagination (biblical prophets, Christ, ancient heroes, influential historical figures) with new ones. Hence the rise of all sorts of “stars”, self-made men and new messianic, prophetic and mythical figures, i.e., Judeo-American superheroes such as Captain America (MARVEL) and Superman (DC COMICS).

Modern techniques for crowd manipulation and indoctrination, as well as techniques for influencing public opinion, were developed in the United States during World War 1 to convince the American populace that a U.S. military intervention had some merit, and this in spite of the fact that the American people were opposed to any intervention in the Eurasian conflict. To this end, on April 13, 1917, the White House created The Committee on Public Information (CPI), otherwise…