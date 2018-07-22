ISRAEL EVACUATES 800 MEMBERS OF WHITE HELMETS AND THEIR FAMILIES FROM SYRIA TO JORDAN — AGR Daily 60 Second News Bites

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

Uprootedpalestinians’s Blog South front 22.07.2018 FILE PHOTO: A member of the Syrian Civil Defence (known as the White Helmets) walks near buses as a convoy carrying opposition fighters and their families from rebel held areas south of Damascus on May 6, 2018. © Rami al SAYED / AFP Israel is working to hide the evidence…

via ISRAEL EVACUATES 800 MEMBERS OF WHITE HELMETS AND THEIR FAMILIES FROM SYRIA TO JORDAN — AGR Daily 60 Second News Bites

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

One thought on “ISRAEL EVACUATES 800 MEMBERS OF WHITE HELMETS AND THEIR FAMILIES FROM SYRIA TO JORDAN — AGR Daily 60 Second News Bites

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s