New Yorker magazine unveils cover depicting a dead Trump after falling down escalator onto his face

The Ugly Truth

The esteemed New Yorker magazine continues to mock President Trump with cover illustration.

ed note–So much for the tweeker brigade’s assertions that Trump is ‘one of them’, that the Jewish establishment ‘loves him’ and that he was ‘chosen’ by Judea, Inc to usher in the New World Order and WWIII for Israel’s benefit.

After the latest fiasco taking place following the summit with Putin, anyone calling themselves a ‘truther’ who still refuses to see reality for what it is has revealed the extent to which they live in state of altered reality where facts take a back seat to fiction, fantasy, and their own particular brand of identity politics and who have as much business engaging in political analysis/commentary as they do performing brain surgery. While true that these types could have been forgiven for not ‘getting it’ up until now (despite the tsunami of screeching that is heard on a daily basis within the JMSM against Trump) after the summit however and…

