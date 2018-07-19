How They Do It– ‘Only This President Could Make Montenegro a Foreign Policy Problem

ed note–Anyone who actually watched the interview between Trump and Tucker Carlson will see right away that Montenegro was singled out in this discussion in order to underscore how a world war possibly involving 7 billion people can be started as a result of one tiny country being part of an alliance such as NATO and getting into some conflict with a country such as Russia. The author of this piece is either an idiot or else is just a proud member of the Trump hater brigade and is trying to make something out of nothing in the interests of adding his own useless voice to the wall of noise that is being generated by the Judaic Shrillharmonic Orchestra in trying to wear Trump down before he can progress too far with his plans.