Putin says he and Trump agreed on securing Israel’s border with Syria

At joint press conference, US president says Washington and Moscow will work together to ensure Israel’s safety; Netanyahu thanks leaders for their commitment

ed note–Slight departure from the otherwise scholarly posture we try to maintain here–

CHA-CHING!

Exactly as we have predicted here for sometime now, Trump will–working in tandem with Russia’s Putin–create a US/Russian ‘Maginot Line’ around Israel, not to ‘protect’ her, but rather to contain her and prevent her invasive behavior into other regions.

Now, as much as Netanyahu & co MAY give the appearances of welcoming such a development, the truth nevertheless is that this news is as welcome to them as the announcement to ‘big pharma’ of a low cost, readily-accessible, no-side-effects cure for cancer being made available for public use, given that the Jooish state (as much as she constantly and disingenuously screeches about her ‘security’ concerns, nevertheless) needs constant conflict and tension within the…

