POTUS: ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ Is Why People ‘Hate’ My Friendship With Putin

He could have chosen anything to say from wherever, but what he chose to utilize was a variation of a word-meme first coined and popularized by ‘Never Trumper’ arch Neo-Con/Israel-first warmonger Charles Krauthammer before he died and went to hell. Like his ‘dancing Muslims in New Joy-zee on the morning of 9/11’ statement during his campaign, Trump’s use of ‘TDS’ in explaining the present tsunami of screeching over his meeting with Putin was done intentionally for the purpose of aiming peoples’ attention towards a particular group of people as represented by Krauthammer’s word-meme in making them understand that indeed it is the warmongers working for Israel who stand to lose the most from an American/Russian friendship and from any planned-for end of hostilities in bringing about ‘Greater Israel’.