in Uncategorized 0 Words

Ex CIA Director John Brennan Accuses Trump of treason following summit with Putin

The Ugly Truth

ed note–That there is even a shred of lingering doubt as to whether or not Trump is ‘one of them’ following the absolute tsunami of screeching that has now occurred following his summit with Putin should put to rest any notions that there is any kind of substantive resistance on the part of Gentiles to what Judea, Inc has planned for the rest of us. This is as much a ‘no brainer’ as ‘no brainers’ can get, and if this does not wake ‘duh muuvmnt’ up as to how far off the reservation it has gone vis a vis its collective understanding as to who/what Trump is, than nothing will.

As we have pointed out here regularly (much of it to no avail, unfortunately) Judea, Inc’s opposition to Trump is all about 3 issues–

1. WAR,

2. WAR,

and 

3. WAR.

As it compares to this–WAR, the fuel of Judea…

View original post 447 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s