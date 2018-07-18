Ex CIA Director John Brennan Accuses Trump of treason following summit with Putin

ed note–That there is even a shred of lingering doubt as to whether or not Trump is ‘one of them’ following the absolute tsunami of screeching that has now occurred following his summit with Putin should put to rest any notions that there is any kind of substantive resistance on the part of Gentiles to what Judea, Inc has planned for the rest of us. This is as much a ‘no brainer’ as ‘no brainers’ can get, and if this does not wake ‘duh muuvmnt’ up as to how far off the reservation it has gone vis a vis its collective understanding as to who/what Trump is, than nothing will.