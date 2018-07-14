Counting Down to Donald Trump’s Complete Betrayal of Israel on Iran

The Ugly Truth

Netanyahu tells us that Trump has Israel’s back on Iran. But the president won’t confront tyrants, intent as he is on unraveling America’s commitments abroad. If Tehran races to nuclear capability, Israel will pay the price – alone

ed note–putting aside all the typical jrama and Judaic hysteria about Iran’s ‘nukes’ that do not/have not/never will exist, as well as our unesteemed Hebraic author’s kvetching about Trump being an ‘appeaser of tyrants’, the takeaways from this on which all real ‘truthers’ need to focus is as follows–

1. Our Hebraic author’s disapproval with the manner by which Trump is definitively AGAINST any new or further military involvement, either in the Middle East or wherever as demonstrated partially to wit–