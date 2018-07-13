How They Do It– The twin belly dancers who took Cairo and the world by storm

Keep in mind that belly dancing was more than likely NOT the only ‘art’ they plied. Given their Arab looks and false Arabic sounding names and the fact that for all intents and purposes they were involved the ‘sex’ biz, all can rest assured that somewhere in Mossad’s files are pics and graphic details of the various ‘encounters’ that these two Hebraic sisters had with all sorts of important people and how the details of these encounters were then used for blackmail purposes by Israel. Furthermore, given their role as ‘artistes’, this gave them the cover they needed in moving in and out of all sorts of countries without any suspicion on…