‘Anti-Semitism is the West’s self-destruction’

The reader however should take careful note of the veiled threats contained within Meotti’s latest judaic acid trip, and particularly when compared to the comments coming out of the mouth of occasional adviser to the Israeli government Martin Van Creveld, to wit–

‘We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets of our air force…Our armed forces are not the thirteenth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the nuclear capability to take the world down with us, and I can assure you that this will happen before Israel goes under.’