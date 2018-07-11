How They Do It– ‘Will Brett Kavanaugh Push Supreme Court Further Out Of Step With America?’

ed note–Organized Jewish interests do not care about the general consensus on the part of a host people. Their energies are not, never have been, and never will be directed towards ‘going along to get along’ or of respecting the norms and customs of a host people, but rather using the power of images and ideas through control of the media to gain control of the narrative for the purposes of intoxicating a host nation’s collective consciousness with Jewish thinking so that this collective consciousness can then be used in forcing political changes that benefit Jewry.