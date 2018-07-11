How Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may affect issues that matter to Jews

The Ugly Truth

Progressive groups concerned Trump’s nominee may be threat to reproductive rights while Orthodox group welcome his record on religious liberty

ed note–again, without even reading the piece itself but merely considering the TITLE underscores the gorilla in the room which no one is allowed to discuss. Imagine for a moment the screeching campaign that would take place if back when the present Judaic occupants sitting on the Supreme Court were being vetted, news pieces were published discussing how the legal decisions on the part of a Judaic SCJ would affect Gentiles living in America.

Mon Dieu, the noise…