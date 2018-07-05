in Uncategorized 0 Words

The Chosen People and anti-Semitism

The Ugly Truth

Most Jews are unable to adequately explain the concept of Jewish election to outsiders. Most Gentiles think Jews feel they are better than others because G-d chose them.

ed note–as we like to say here often, the ‘Jewish question’ is not as difficult to discern or deconstruct as we are led (by the Jews themselves) to believe. It really all boils down to a few basic protocols–

1. Jewish narcissism as characterized by the ‘we are the chosen people’ paradigm,

2. The elitist and narcissistic behavior (oftentimes criminal, violent, and irrational) that inevitably flows from the elitist and narcissistic mindset that embraces the notion of being ‘chosen’, and

3. The unwillingness on the part of these elitist and narcissistic elements to climb down from the exalted position they have created for themselves and deal fairly and squarely with others, or as famously put by Jesus Christ, the singular man most hated…

View original post 924 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s