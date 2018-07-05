The Chosen People and anti-Semitism

The Ugly Truth

Most Jews are unable to adequately explain the concept of Jewish election to outsiders. Most Gentiles think Jews feel they are better than others because G-d chose them.



ed note–as we like to say here often, the ‘Jewish question’ is not as difficult to discern or deconstruct as we are led (by the Jews themselves) to believe. It really all boils down to a few basic protocols–

1. Jewish narcissism as characterized by the ‘we are the chosen people’ paradigm,

2. The elitist and narcissistic behavior (oftentimes criminal, violent, and irrational) that inevitably flows from the elitist and narcissistic mindset that embraces the notion of being ‘chosen’, and