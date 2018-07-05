How They Do It– ‘Syria’s Assad Has Now Become Israel’s Ally’

Israel wants Assad to remain in power. Both Israel and the Syrian president now depend on Russia, and when Israel threatens Syria over Iran, it should know it’s threatening Putin, too

ed note–as we say here often, no one should underestimate the capacity nor the inclination towards duplicity and deception on the part of the adherents of the Judaic cult, and this latest piece coming out of Haaretz is a prime example of this fact.

Having had her plans for regime change in Syria as clearly laid out in the ‘Clean Break’ document prepared for then-PM Netanyahu over 20 years ago go completely off the rails due to the unplanned for/unforeseen involvement on the part of Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah, Israel now is trying to taint the public perception of this disaster for the Jewish state–as well as casting doubt on Assad from within his own base of support–by claiming…