in Uncategorized 26 Words

Captured by the Romans, Josephus was a Jewish general who ultimately served as a military adviser to General Titus. Josephus recorded his first-hand observations of the destruction of the Temple, and went on to a brilliant literary career in Rome, describing Jews and Judaism to a wider audience. Who was Josephus–traitor to his people or unfortunate captive to his circumstances? Self-hating Jew or apologist for Judaism? This lecture, delivered on October 2, 2013 at the Young Israel of Bal Harbour, discusses some of these questions.

Note how the instructor says the roman civilization is dead but we are still here see  at approx 6:39

Image result for josephus flaviusImage result for arch of titusRelated image

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s