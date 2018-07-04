Captured by the Romans, Josephus was a Jewish general who ultimately served as a military adviser to General Titus. Josephus recorded his first-hand observations of the destruction of the Temple, and went on to a brilliant literary career in Rome, describing Jews and Judaism to a wider audience. Who was Josephus–traitor to his people or unfortunate captive to his circumstances? Self-hating Jew or apologist for Judaism? This lecture, delivered on October 2, 2013 at the Young Israel of Bal Harbour, discusses some of these questions.
Note how the instructor says the roman civilization is dead but we are still here see at approx 6:39