How They Do It–‘Don’t let Israel become a promised land of impunity for crooks and fraudsters’

ed note–Criminality is as much the inevitable and inescapable result of Judaism’s presence in any environment as much as lung cancer accompanies cigarettes, and all anyone need do in arriving at this conclusion is to actually sit down, read, and RATIONALLY (meaning without a bunch of religious-based emotionalism and sentimentality) the Old Testament for themselves and then weigh in on some of the ‘protocols’ (no pun intended) that flow from a ‘values system’ that champions certain individuals who in black and white lettering engaged in criminal behavior in attaining their ends.