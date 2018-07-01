Palestinians planning mass protests against Trump’s peace plan

ed note–Doubtless that at least part (and all can assume the ‘part’ is not by any means insignificant) of the push for these protests is coming from Israel herself through whatever assets she has that are deeply embedded within the Palestinian community.

The narrative thus far of a ‘recalcitrant’ Palestine vis a vis Trump’s ‘ultimate peace deal’ is exactly what Israel needs in squashing the whole thing. Her excuse has always been that there is no ‘negotiating partner’ for peace and that only, IF ONLY the Palestinians would be more ‘reasonable’ that the whole quagmire could/would come to a screeching halt and thus ‘peace’ would cover the land like a warm, fuzzy blanket. The Palestinians–100% secure in their rights as an aggrieved and oppressed people for sure, nevertheless–are walking right into…