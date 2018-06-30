in Uncategorized 0 Words

How They Do It– ‘The Jewish Community Must Oppose Trump’s Muslim Ban’

ed note–a primary example as to ‘how they do it’, by cornering the market on some contentious issue in the interests of maintaining a ‘moral high ground’ from which they can bully, browbeat, and lecture Gentiles.

A few facts worth remembering/considering here–

How many ‘conscientious’ Jews/Jewish groups were there/are there demanding that their cousins in total control of the MSM in America cease and desist in the demonizing of Muslims and of Islam after 9/11?

Answer–none.

How many ‘conscientious’ Jews/Jewish groups were there/are there demanding that Israel take in the various peoples from those countries on the list of Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’?

Answer–none.

How many ‘conscientious’ Jews/Jewish groups were there/are there demanding an end to the wars that have contributed to the immigration crisis and whose only beneficiary has been the Jewish state?

Answer–none.

How many ‘conscientious’ Jews/Jewish groups were there/are there demanding an investigation into Israel’s role in 9/11…

