Neo-Nazi leader ‘gives up’ after admitting he became a ‘humiliating white trash spectacle’

ed note–as we have warned/cautioned from the beginning, all of those imagining themselves ‘truthers’ should be wary of any group/individual who suddenly gets center-staged in the JMSM for extended periods of time, as this is a sure-fire indicator that the coverage of whatever such-and-such is saying or doing works in Judea, Inc’s interests. The incontestable history of ‘how they do it’ has shown that they simply don’t sketch persons or groups into their various screenplays unless doing so works in fleshing out the picture which they themselves need in furthering their agenda.