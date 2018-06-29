in Uncategorized 0 Words

Israel, listen and learn from American Jews and you’ll quickly fall out of love with Trump too

The Ugly Truth

ed note–Trump’s ‘charm offensive’ with Israel through his various gestures–Jew-rusalem, the Iran deal, etc–are going to mean absolutely nothing when it comes time for him to begin his push for the ‘peace deal’ he envisions, at which point whatever superficial support he may enjoy in Israel will evaporate in a New York minute as he is then re-cast as an ‘appeaser’ to ‘Islamic terrorism’ who is being stage-managed by his ‘Kapo’ son in law.

Wait for it, watch for it, because it is coming.

View original post 1,453 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s