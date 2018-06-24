‘We will study the peace plan only out of respect for the US’

The Ugly Truth

Minister Bennett addresses US administration’s peace proposal. ‘We will study any proposal in depth, but will insist on Israel’s interests.’



ed note–and there you have it, ladies and Gentile-men. The Jews are not interested in any ‘peace plan’ and will only ‘study it’ out of ‘respect’ for the US, which, when translated, means thus–

‘We’ll pretend to look at it because if we don’t then we will lose control of the narrative and it will be exposed that we are not interested in peace, but rather in conquest’.