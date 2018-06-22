TUT Broadcast Dec 17, 2013

Sandy Hook destroyed any chance of a “truth movement. In the United States. This podcast is a must listen. Intelligent ‘anti-Semitism’ for thinking Gentiles

The Piper Report Sept 22, 2014

Posted by TUT editor in Michael Collins Piper archives, Uncategorized on 09/23/2014

TUT Broadcast Sept 21, 2014

Posted by TUT editor in Michael Collins Piper archives, The Ugly Truth Podcast on 09/22/2014

According to journalist Robert Parry, Vladimir Putin has once again stepped in and prevented an all-out NATO assault on Syria–The real deal or part of a script?

If indeed it is the real deal, what is Netanyahu’s likely reaction to once again being robbed of the war he has demanded now for over a decade?

We are joined by the one and only Michael Collins Piper

TUT Broadcast Aug 9, 2014

Posted by TUT editor in Michael Collins Piper archives, The Ugly Truth Podcast on 08/10/2014

Operation ‘Defensive Edge’ as the unavoidable, inescapable behavior intrinsic to the nature of a deadly predator such as the Jewish State.

We are joined by Michael Collins Piper

The Piper Report Aug 6, 2014

Posted by TUT editor in Michael Collins Piper archives on 08/07/2014

MCP returns to continue his previous discussion involving the little-known anti-Zionist machinations of Joseph Stalin.

The Piper Report Aug 4, 2014

Posted by TUT editor in Michael Collins Piper archives, Uncategorized on 08/05/2014

MCP returns to discuss the latest Judaic bloodbath in Gaza, as well eas a fascinating read of an essay describing how Stalinism’s early aim was the destruction of Zionism.

The Piper Report June 22, 2014

Posted by TUT editor in Michael Collins Piper archives on 06/22/2014

The great, the irreplaceable, the one and freaking only MCP returns to discuss the importance of perception in the ferreting out of fact from fantasy.

TUT Broadcast June 12, 2014

Posted by TUT editor in Michael Collins Piper archives, The Ugly Truth Podcast on 06/12/2014

Pt I–Eric Cantor’s defeat in the Virginia primaries by a Tea Party candidate–what it appears to be or something else? We are joined by the one and only Michael Collins Piper to discuss.

Pt II–A brief interview with Palestinian journalist Ayman Quader about Israel’s deliberate targeting of the educational infrastructure of Palestinians as a strategic move in maintaining their status as ‘drugged cockroaches’.

The Piper Report Jan 25, 2014

Posted by TUT editor in Michael Collins Piper archives on 01/26/2014

note from MCP–

I return for a 2 hour exposition on ‘Fetzerism,’ beginning with a complete run-down of the debate history and of Jim Fetzer’s “pilpulism” regarding my purported health hoax (or hoaxes).

I have included even a quote from Pete Papaherakles regarding Fetzer’s smears of AFP being an “op” and even one from Willis Carto (who laughed at the opportunity to say something, really giving Fetzer Hell.)

Wonder what this Fetzer Freak will have to say about that?

I contacted both Pete and Willis before the broadcast (which was pre-recorded) and got their quotations with their full knowledge that I would be quoting them on the broadcast.

All credit is due Pete in taking on Dr. Fetzer and rejecting his claim that AFP is an “op.”

Let’s have a “here here” for Pete.

I hope John Tiffany will sing out in approval.

I’m very sorry that John Friend’s “friendship” appears to be in doubt, further feeding fuel to a lot of fires that he’s already set all over the “truth” and “white nationalist” movement(s).

When Julia Foster and John Tiffany and I started to work for The SPOTLIGHT we underwent lie detector tests (I went the the sophisticated voice stress analysis kind; I think Julie and John underwent the old fashioned kind). I’m starting to think perhaps we need to re-institute that. (The tests really make you think that you are a bad ass and make you doubt yourself! I don’t suggest them as pleasurable prospects for anybody. But I sure would be curious to see what would come out of a test of John Friend!)

I also spent a few minutes giving an overview of how much Fetzer’s so-called “contribution” to the JFK debate is really just a compilation of the work of others . . . Fetzer was a fraud from the start.

Have fun listening. Consider all the crap you people have listened to (or, pardon me, even engaged in) regarding Sandy Hook, it might not hurt for you to take two hours and 20 minutes and listen to MY crap. You might even hear something you haven’t already heard or it might clarify something you’d never thought of before.

I’m not too vulgar—a few god damns here and there, but not in a loud Fetzer-style way—and I must surely, at least, invite someone to go to Hell (although I wouldn’t swear to that).

Cordially,

Big Heart (MCP)

TUT Broadcast Dec 17, 2013

Posted by TUT editor in Michael Collins Piper archives, The Ugly Truth Podcast on 12/18/2013

1 year after the shootings at Sandy Hook, a discussion with Michael Collins Piper concerning all the nuttiness that has taken place since then and its larger repercussions