Netanyahu on the death of arch NeoCon Charles Krauthammer: ‘We were like brothers’

‘You harnessed your formidable intellect in defending the Jewish state, and no one has done this with greater clarity, consistency and conviction. Your writings will forever attest to that.’
Wow, talk about a mouthful there, and pregnant with all sorts of implications, which includes what Krauthammer said/did in first trying to keep Trump from getting elected and then afterwards, doing his damndest to get him impeached.
For those a lil’ slow in the ‘political mathematics’ department, we’ll spell it out for you–
If indeed his VERY LOUD, VERY UNAMBIGUOUS and VERY UNEQUIVOCAL opposition to/hatred of Trump were not cooperative with Netanyahu’s plans, then the now died-and-gone-to-hell Krauthammer would have gotten the SHUT UP OR ELSE orders long ago (and would have obeyed them lest some accident befall him) as well as all his confreres in the NeoCon gang such as Kristol, Kagan, Wolfowitz, Perle, Abrams, Cohen, et al.
