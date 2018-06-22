in Uncategorized 0 Words

How They Do It– ‘Trump’s use of the word ‘infest’ when describing illegal immigrants smacks of Nazi actions in the past’

The Ugly Truth

US president tweets that illegal foreigners ‘infest’ the country – a term employed by Goebbels ahead of the Final Solution

ed note–yes, this is the same Donald Trump whom a certain brigade of experts claim is LOVED by the Jews and whose daily turmoil at the hands of the JMSM, Congress, and the Mueller probe is all ‘just an act’ and a ‘charade’ put out there to confuse us.

Please note how William Kristol–devout and devoted NeoCon and Trump hater–chimes in with his own commentary on Trump’s ‘Nazi’ proclivities.

View original post 652 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s