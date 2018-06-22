How They Do It– ‘Trump’s use of the word ‘infest’ when describing illegal immigrants smacks of Nazi actions in the past’

US president tweets that illegal foreigners ‘infest’ the country – a term employed by Goebbels ahead of the Final Solution
ed note–yes, this is the same Donald Trump whom a certain brigade of experts claim is LOVED by the Jews and whose daily turmoil at the hands of the JMSM, Congress, and the Mueller probe is all ‘just an act’ and a ‘charade’ put out there to confuse us.
Please note how William Kristol–devout and devoted NeoCon and Trump hater–chimes in with his own commentary on Trump’s ‘Nazi’ proclivities.
