Activists warn that more and more Israeli Jews are coming out as anti-Arab racists with politicians setting the tone

What was once whispered behind closed doors is now being said openly in public, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 2015 comments about Israeli Arabs voting in ‘droves’ seen as a turning point

ed note–once again, a ‘good Jew’ from the left coming out and stating the obvious and along with it, what will doubtless be thunderous applause from Gentiles of various stripes.

Israel, as ‘the Jewish state’ based upon ‘Jewish values’ as handed down from Judaism itself had this racism encoded into its spiritual and political DNA from the very moment of its inception, no different than a cute little baby alligator growing up to be a momma alligator that ain’t so cute anymore. This ‘racism’ is not/was not new or unforeseeable as it is the inevitable result of any group of people that considers themselves ‘chosen’ and a ‘light’ amongst the nations, and until rational people come to grips…