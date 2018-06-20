U.S. Official– ‘Israel Behind Attack in Syria That Killed Dozens’

The Ugly Truth

CNN reports that Israel, not the US as originally reported, is responsible for Sunday’s airstrike close to the Iraq-Syria border



ed note–In response to the comments and emails this website received in the wake of the report that the US had carried out airstrikes against pro-Assad military forces, just another glaring example as to why we often say here that before people allow themselves to get caught up in their favored brand of anti-Trump rapturism that they need to wait a few minutes and see what happens next.