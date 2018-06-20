U.S. Official– ‘Israel Behind Attack in Syria That Killed Dozens’

CNN reports that Israel, not the US as originally reported, is responsible for Sunday’s airstrike close to the Iraq-Syria border
ed note–In response to the comments and emails this website received in the wake of the report that the US had carried out airstrikes against pro-Assad military forces, just another glaring example as to why we often say here that before people allow themselves to get caught up in their favored brand of anti-Trump rapturism that they need to wait a few minutes and see what happens next.
On a more important note, what it also reveals is the level to which Israel is operating behind the scenes in carrying out these strikes and in trying to pin it on the US as a means of forcing the Syrians/Iranians/Russians/Hezbollah into retaliating and thus forcing Trump’s hand militarily as means of preventing the scaledown/withdrawal of US forces which he recently promised.
