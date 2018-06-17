US official says Trump peace proposal won’t be the ‘Bibi plan’

The Ugly Truth

American source tells Israeli TV the plan will be ‘fair, balanced, realistic and fitting,’ include components both Israelis, Palestinians will dislike

ed note–as we have pointed out here, somewhere between a million and a billion times at last count, this alone–Trump’s ‘peace’ plan, which includes a cessation of any further military adventurism in the Middle East on the part of the US–is the missing link in fleshing out the picture as to why there has been near-unanimous opposition to him from both sides of the Judaic paradigm.

Israel has always been (and by ‘always’, we don’t mean beginning with Hertzl, but rather with Moses) about creating a Judaic empire stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates as clearly, unequivocally and specifically spelled out within the pages of the Torah (not the Talmud) to wit–