Meet Charles Krauthammer, the Jewish Conservative Who Loves Bibi but Loathes Trump

The Ugly Truth

Krauthammer, who announced he is dying of cancer, wrote often about how he sees Israel as a beacon of freedom and U.S. President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy



ed note–by all means, all of you making up the ‘Trump is owned by d’Jooz’ brigade, pay no mind whatsoever to glaringly important pieces such as this.

For those of you however who do take a fancy to the more nuanced and oftentimes multi-layered dimensions of how modern day politics work, please note the following as it appears in this piece–

1. ‘Krauthammer argued for the neocon mantra of the time, “the defense of freedom requires the advance of freedom,” an ideology which informed him and other conservative commentators like Bill Kristol, David Frum and John Podhoretz to break with fellow Republicans and slam Trump for both his isolationism and creeping autocracy at home.’