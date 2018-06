It has been rather trendy over the past few years to talk about the New World Order. Fair enough. But what we are witnessing is the end of the Old World Order. The recent G7 confab in Canada and Trump’s decision to engage North Korea are just two examples. Pax Americana is undergoing a significant transformation. And the Old Order is fighting back tooth and nail. CrossTalking with John Merrill, Michael Patrick Flanagan, and George Szamuely.

Advertisements