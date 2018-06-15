How They Do It–‘There’s no defending Trump’s North Korea performance’

1. It was not quite a year ago at this time that the JMSM was in full-throat screech mode warning of an imminent, impending nuclear holocaust as a result of the increased tensions between Trump and KJU. Irrespective of where one went, the cacophony was the same–that a mad man had ascended the highest office in the land and was about to incinerate (or cause to be incinerated) all life on earth, and how he must be removed immediately lest ‘no flesh survive’.