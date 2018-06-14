in Uncategorized 0 Words

Israeli lawmaker proclaims supremacy of ‘Jewish race’

The Ugly Truth

judaism rabbi

THIS and this alone explains judeophobia/antisemtism, which must only be seen as the normal, healthy auto-immune reaction to the deeply entrenched belief the Jews have in the ‘supremacy of the Jewish race’. And yes, it is all a Jews, whether orthodox, secular, liberal, atheist, crypto or even wannabe. So whenever someone identifies as a Jew, what we should all understand is that he is in fact telling us that he believes in the ‘supremacy of the Jewish race’. So yes indeed it is ALL Jews and we, the Brotherhood of Man, are only defending ourselves. Antisemitism/judeophobia is nothing but the rejection of Jewish supremacism

View original post 471 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s