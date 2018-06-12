Trump-bashing stars like De Niro and Maher now hate him so much they’d rather see America sucked into war and recession than for him to succeed – we used to call that treason

The Ugly Truth

The body language says it all. Everyone in that room is trying to project strength. President Trump feels strong enough to sit down and look straight into the eyes of his interlocutors while still projecting strength and power. Even sitting, he towers over that room, he knows it and ‘they’ know it too.

There is a wider, bigger question for these stars that concerns me a lot more than their abusive language, and it’s this: at what point does your blind, pathological hatred for your President override America’s national interest?

The perfect illustration of what I’m talking about came on Friday night during Bill Maher’s Real Time show on HBO.

Maher, a man whose aversion to all things Trump almost rivals De Niro’s, actually said the following words as he articulated his desire to remove the President from power: ‘I feel like the bottom has to fall out (of the…