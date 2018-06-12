How the “great “British Intelligence was decimated by “Judaic Intelligence.”

Sidney Riley Ace of Spies? Why British Intelligence failed to stop The Bolsheviks. It was no accident he wanted to fail

By Staś

Actor Sam Neil and the real Sigmund Georgievich Rosen-blum

Many consider the British spy Sidney Riley to be one of the best spies who ever lived. Riley was not British he was Jewish his real name is Sigmund Rosenblum.

[Mansfield] Cumming’s most remarkable, though not his most reliable, agent was Sidney Reilly, the dominating figure in the mythology of modern British espionage. Reilly, it has been claimed, ‘wielded more power, authority and influence than any other spy,’ was an expert assassin ‘by poisoning, stabbing, shooting and throttling,’ and possessed eleven passports and a wife to go with each.

—Christopher Andrew, emeritus professor at the University of Cambridge

That he was a great spy is not in question. The question is who benefited by his talent and activates?

Much if not all the pubic knows about “Riley” the “Ace of Spies” is from a television series called Riley Ace of Spies.

Riley is seen as a hero against godless Bolsheviks and a ruthless but pragmatic professional spy. If you’re a skeptical viewer and are willing to see this brilliant television series for what it is you will soon realize that it is extremely pro-Jewish. Henry Ford and the Russian upper class are viewed as vile anti-Jews. Which may be true from the Jewish point of view. But of course it goes without saying that most if not all the key players of the Bolshevik party were Jews. A double standard in US and UK history. Hitler is seen as the ultimate evil. But the very Jewish Bolshviks who murdered or enslaved millions are portrayed till this very day as liberating heroes who freed people from the oppression from the backward and evil Tsarists. Or more and more history is being altered and they are now trying to say the communist persecuted Jews as well.

Riley Ace of Spies portrays the communist as evil even hints at how bad the killing was. But the real emphasis and emotion is on the evils of anti-Semitism.

That is what film can do. Mold perception.

The British are portrayed as stiff nationistic naïve snobs and dim wits Riley is made out to be a cold hearted but cool smooth anti-hero type. Rosenbalm/Riley is a relist, he is worldly and international. He has a lot of wives a lot of lovers. He is A model for the James Bond character no doubt.

Again even the TV series admits he was absolutely ruthless. In “The Visiting Fireman” ep 3 Mentions that the British Secret service itself began to learn from Riley’s Ruthless approach. Riley betrays a fellow MI6 agent to the Germans in order to be successful in his mission. “With the return of Goschen’s body a new realism entered the British Intelligence service not only because of their growing rivalry with Germany, but now because they also began to lean from Riley’s ruthless approach. The death of Goschen marked the beginning of a new age of professionalism in European espionage.”

On TV in the UK and American history is shaped carefully. This TV series is a prime example of how history is portrayed as very pro Jewish. Also as with the History channel it designs a view of history that is completely and uttly devoid of any and all Jewish wrong doing or power.

If you watch TV then your enemy’s are the enemies of the Jewish people and you come to delight in the things that make Jews happy.

To simplify a very complex case Riley the ace of spies came very close to an overthrow of the Bolsheviks in 1918.

A plan was in place by British intelligence to do it. Sometimes it is referred to as the The Lockhart Plot named after another Britsh spy named Robert Bruce Lockhart who working along side Sidney Reilly, /Sigmund Rosenblum in Russia

Over the years I have observed how this so called Lockhart plot seems to be getting more suppressed and ignored. While talk of alleged anti-Semitism surrounding historic events has increase a thousand fold.

British Intelligence was in a position to stop the Bolsheviks. Both in reality and on the TV program. In the TV series Riley is captured and is portrayed as giving up his own life to smash a front organization known as “The Trust” a counter intelligence operation developed by the head of the Checka Felix Edmundovich Dzerzhinsky nicknamed Iron Felix,. Riley is arrested which in the TV series was his plan to foil the trust. Felix wants to run Riely in place to bolster his CI operation. He is overruled by Stalin who finds the Trust organization to be a threat to him Stalin has Riley shot and the Trust shut down The Trust as a brilliant CI operation kept the Bolskviks in power as well as an untimely assassination attempt on the Life of VI Lennon

Riley dies a hero.

I don’t think Rosenblum died at the hands of the the very Judaic Bolsheviks. Not at all. He was not assassinated. He merely took his place in the command structure of the Judea soviet comnistist. He is even alged by some in British Intelegence as the so called first man.

As latter would come the Cambridge five.

Reiley admitted in letters to Lockhrst he believed in socialism.

In Ace of Spies Riley compeated with but also worked with his fellow Jew Basil z. Who was at the time the worlds most power arms dealer.

The son of Bruce Lockheart even wrote a book about how Riely was still alive and was indeed a double even triple agent who played the British perfectly.

You have to read between the lines a bit but he is basically admitting the British were totally played .

Worse Captain Francis Cromie a straight forward English type of man was murdered in the British embassy by the communist. The TV program makes him out to be a patriotic pathetic fool.

Don’t take that lightly. Military people in the US and Uk should examine the signifigance of that seriously.

The son of Lockheart flat out wrote a book Riley the first man that stated it was very lily Riley was still alive and working for the communist. He was not killed by Stalin he was allied with Stalin. Again he contained his work within the command structure of Soviet intelligence. The “alleged execution of Riley is even admitted by the likes of Wikipedia.

Wikepedia sites:

After Reilly’s death, there were various rumours about his survival. For example, both Reilly’s wife Pepita Bobadilla and Robert Bruce Lockhart’s son claimed to possess evidence indicating that Reilly was still alive as late as 1932. Others speculated that Reilly had defected and became an adviser to Soviet intelligence.

After execution, the alleged corpse of Reilly was photographed in OGPU headquarters circa 5 November 1925.

The great Brush Intelligence service has an outstanding reputation worldwide because of James Bond.

In reality they have had there asses handed to them many times by pre-Mossad “Jewish Intelligence”

British Intelligence was basically destroyed by the so called Cambridge Five. A group of Bi-sexual and homosexual men who stole everything from the British. The Cambridge Spy Ring.

“The Five”

It was not just them it literally became the thing to do among the wealthy British betray the country become communist. This would carry over to the Americans as many of the “over educated OSS spies and other government elites were very communistic. Not fascist as the media and academic world would have us believe.

It should and must be noted that the case office for “the five” was none other than Arnold Deutsch. He was a brilliant spy whose method was to exploit the sexuality of the elite west academic world. But not just that he was an extremely brilliant spy handler. Al the attention was on Philby but make no mistake Deutsch was the spy master behind him.

Arnold Deutsch

There is a reason why there are so many books on the Cambrige five both fiction and non fiction. They got everything they destroyed the legendary British Intelligence.

Philby was became deeply tied to James Angleton whom were learned from Mike Piper and others was a major figure behind the handling and certainly the cover up of the JFK hit.

The British were badly beaten It is often blamed on homosexuals when in fact do not for get at from the start their master their handler was The very Jewish spymaster Mr. Deatsch.

The British were badly beaten by Riley and Deutsh and don’t forget how badly they were beaten up in Palestine. British spies’ soldiers and diplomatic workers were harassed shot kidnaped and blown up in Palestine. So that the Jewish people could return to the holy land and fulfill OT rules.

I agree with the team Yiddish empire and the very Masonic British empire served the Jewish interest, but they the english people have also suffered greatly under Judaic power.

St John Philby

Their colony America has tasted the same abuse. Also as an overstocked empire we wonder will it also “fall” soon as the British did. The Father of Philby St John Philby also a major spy figure knew before many in the British empire that it would fall to the might of America. Way before WWII he was telling the Arabs to do oil business with America. He informed them long before anyone that the British were going down and the Americans were going up. When will the same fate befall America?

Advertisements