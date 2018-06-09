in Uncategorized 0 Words

Neo-Conservative commentator Charles Krauthammer, one of chief propagandists for ‘clash of civilizations’ between Islam and Christianity says he has weeks to live

Jewish Republican, a champion of Israel, says cancer has returned and is spreading rapidly; ‘I’m sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended’

ed note–several important things worth noting here–

1. No remorse on the part of the ‘good Jew’ Krauthammer, who knows all too well the personal responsibility he bears in the murder of millions of innocent people in Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria, etc as a result of the verbal and intellectual poison he injected into the mental bloodstream of America and the West as a result of the elevated position he maintained within the JMSM.

And why should be feel any remorse? After all, this is what the ‘god’ of Israel and of the Jewish people, yahweh–demands in the interests of creating a Judaic world empire with Israel/Jewrusalem as it epicenter and from which all human activity will be…

